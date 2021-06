Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said the three most important players on the team are OL Zack Martin, La’el Collins and Tyron Smith. “They’re the most important, if you ask me,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “From the time that I got drafted until now, this offense is built off of those guys. They’re the three most veteran guys on this team, and that’s for a reason. Those guys are walk-in Pro Bowl guys when they’re healthy, future Hall of Famers. Just to have those three guys lead the five guys up front, everything starts with them. The run game, that allows the pass game to open up. When you have those guys back healthy, energized, it’s special.”