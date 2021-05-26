Cancel
Metro Transit Follows Holiday Schedules on Memorial Day

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 15 days ago

Reduced transit service on Monday, May 31

Due to Memorial Day, Metro operates Holiday schedules on Monday, May 31.

Holiday schedules are available on the following routes:

2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68

All standing paratransit rides are canceled. Paratransit passengers must schedule casual rides to travel on this date. Rides are eligible according to holiday schedules.

Metro's customer service center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The administration office will be closed on the holiday.

For more information, contact the Metro customer service center at (608) 266-4466 or mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

#Memorial Day#Memorial Service#Paratransit Passengers#Casual Rides
