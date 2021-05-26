Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

After Months Away, Some of LA’s Star Restaurants Reopen Today

By Farley Elliott
Eater
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s shaping up to be a big summer for Los Angeles’s restaurant scene, in more ways than one. Not only are new restaurants coming online all the time, but with continually low coronavirus case numbers and an expected full (and maskless) reopening coming on June 15, some of the city’s prominent older spots are returning to life as well. That includes Everson Royce Bar, the mostly-patio hangout in the Arts District, known for its burgers, wine, and good times. The restaurant posted on Instagram last night that it would be returning to life today, with both walk-ins and reservations available.

la.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baked Goods#Oysters#Food Drink#Cheesecake Factory#Brewing#Star#Maskless#La Brea#Firestone#American#French#Jon Vinny#Papi Tacos Churros#Bartz Barbecue#Instagram A#The Greyhound Bar Grill#Westfield#Chicas Tacos#Burgers#Dinner Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Los Angeles County, CAwelikela.com

23 Fun Things to do This Week in L.A. [5-17-2021 to 5-21-2021]

As Los Angeles finds its way out of the pandemic and restrictions gradually ease, we’re continuing our bi-weekly round-ups of fun to-dos, mixing in the occasional online/virtual event with an ever-growing list of in-person experiences. This week, from May 17 to May 21, features a foodie fundraiser for the AAPI...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Gym Evacuated in Canoga Park Area

A gym in Canoga Park was evacuated Monday after a problem was reported about a possible excess of chlorine in the swimming pool area. A hazardous materials team was sent to the 22000 block of West Sherman Way about 1 p.m., and efforts were underway to check the level of chlorine, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Local Natives Bring Music Back to The Greek Theatre 8/14/21

Los Angeles rockers Local Natives are bringing live music back to California with a performance at the re-opening of The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on August 14. This performance will mark the first live show at the stunning outdoor Greek Theatre since the pandemic. After having to cancel last year’s show scheduled for May 20, 2020, with British indie rockers Foals due to the pandemic, Local Natives are ready to take the stage again with fellow Los Angeles locals Cherry Glazerr.
Redlands, CARedlands Daily Facts

Redlands kids, solve this riddle for a chance to win Angels tickets

Redlands children, answer this riddle and you could be the next winner of five or six tickets to attend a Los Angeles Angels home game in June:. Someone’s determined to see their survival. He loves historical styles of fixtures and tiles,. Mantels and floors, windows and doors,. Old houses in...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Business Journal

L.A. firm pays $100 million for Nashville-area apartments

A Los Angeles real estate firm paid $100 million for an apartment complex in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Nashville Post reported. TruAmerica Multifamily now owns Viera Cool Springs, which has 468 residences, according to the Post. The sale price is equal to around $214,000 per unit. The two-building complex last sold for $44 million in 2013, according to Williamson County records.