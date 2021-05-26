After Months Away, Some of LA’s Star Restaurants Reopen Today

It’s shaping up to be a big summer for Los Angeles’s restaurant scene, in more ways than one. Not only are new restaurants coming online all the time, but with continually low coronavirus case numbers and an expected full (and maskless) reopening coming on June 15, some of the city’s prominent older spots are returning to life as well. That includes Everson Royce Bar, the mostly-patio hangout in the Arts District, known for its burgers, wine, and good times. The restaurant posted on Instagram last night that it would be returning to life today, with both walk-ins and reservations available.