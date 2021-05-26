Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrenton, NC

Barkley brings passion for craft beer to county’s first brewery

By Jennifer Harris Correspondent
warrenrecord.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Brewing beer is simple. You just heat up water and pour stuff in,” explained Jared Barkley, brewmaster at Mill Hill Tap Room. Seriously, that’s what he said when asked to describe the process in the most basic of steps. But having watched him tinker with fermenters just moments earlier, it was clear that crafting a good product was a little more complicated at Warren County’s first brewery, set to hold its grand opening Memorial Day weekend.

www.warrenrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, NC
City
Smithfield, NC
Warren County, NC
Government
Warrenton, NC
Government
City
Warrenton, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Craft Brewery#Beer Day#Craft Brewing#Food Drink#Beverages#Craft Breweries#Tasty Beer#Carolina Brew Scene#Double Barley Brewing#Koi Pond Brewing Co#Nash Community College#Thai#Madison St#Brewing Beer#Brew Day#Mutual Friends Barkley#Passion#Brewing Game#Brewing Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Mark It Down, May 18

THE CREATIVE LIFELONG LEARNING PROGRAM of Granville County Senior Services is re-introducing programs for spring, and is gradually moving to in-person class offerings at the Granville County Senior Center in Oxford. Upcoming classes include “Eat Smart, Move More” (Wednesdays through May 26). Community awareness programs such as a “Look Back” at Granville County History (June 7, with local author Lewis Bowling) are also offered, as well as weekly interest groups such as “North Carolina, Our Home” (monthly) and “Games, Anyone” (Wednesdays). Instructors are also needed to round out the class schedule. For more details or to register, please contact Marilyn Howard, CLL Coordinator, at 919-693-1930 or at marilyn.howard@granvillecounty.org.
Warren County, NClakegastongazette-observer.com

4th annual Warren Co. Public Arts Day scheduled for June

In April of 2018, both Warren County and the Town of Warrenton passed resolutions to establish an ongoing Public Arts Day on the first Saturday of June each year. This year will be the Fourth Annual Warren County Public Arts Day, and we are encouraging you to find a way to celebrate! If you are a local business or organization, we hope you will find a way to recognize and celebrate this day with your patrons. If you plan something, please let us know, and we will help advertise your event/happening on our social media channels.
Warren County, NCwarrencountyrecord.com

County names engineer to monitor solar farms

The Warren County Commission has selected an engineering firm to review plans and monitor construction of large commercial solar farms in the county. Andrews Engineering will act as the county’s representative to assess building plans submitted by two solar farm companies, checking to confirm that plans for the sprawling developments comply with county ordinance. The county last year set out requirements for things like setbacks, vegetative screens, fencing, and water runoff on commercial solar farms.