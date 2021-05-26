Barkley brings passion for craft beer to county’s first brewery
"Brewing beer is simple. You just heat up water and pour stuff in," explained Jared Barkley, brewmaster at Mill Hill Tap Room. Seriously, that's what he said when asked to describe the process in the most basic of steps. But having watched him tinker with fermenters just moments earlier, it was clear that crafting a good product was a little more complicated at Warren County's first brewery, set to hold its grand opening Memorial Day weekend.