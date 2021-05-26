An Echo Press Editorial: Thank goodness – events are coming back

(Alexandria, MN) A downtown Alexandria landmark will be returning as soon as they can. Charlie's Bazaar was burned down during the February 25th, 2019 downtown fire. They have now applied for a building permit to begin the process of rebuilding at 508 Broadway Street. Owner, Charlie Vernlund, says, "We're excited. it's our passion." She says that her two daughters are involved in the business and that's what makes it special. Charlie also said, "I love downtown Alexandria. There's so much going on and it's great to be a part of it."