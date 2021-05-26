Cancel
Douglas County, MN

An Echo Press Editorial: Thank goodness – events are coming back

By Editorials
Echo Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s like waking up from a long, dreadful nightmare. One that goes by the name of COVID-19. We are by no means finished with dealing with this soul-stealing scourge but things, at long last, are looking up. Vaccines are working. Mandates are loosening (but some are still there). Customers are returning to bars, restaurants, businesses, stadiums with gusto (and some common-sense precautions). Gatherings with loved ones are almost back to normal.

#Arts#Restaurants#Best Fest#Special Things#Fun Things#Soul#Covid#Big Ole Central Park#Chevy#Cimarron#The Vintage Car Club#Red Willow Arts Coalition#Summertime Events#Free Music#Ole Oppe Fest#Host Band#Thursday Evenings#Gatherings#Proud Traditions#Broadway
