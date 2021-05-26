Cancel
Mondamin, IA

Janis L. Scott, 73

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanis Lovetta (Bothwell) Scott age 73, of Mondamin, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Select Care in Omaha, Nebraska. Janis was born on March 21, 1948, to William (Bill) and Lovetta (Nuzum) Bothwell and graduated from West Harrison High School in 1966. While in school, Janis loved to ride horses, especially competing in rodeo events of barrel racing and pole bending where she won many State and National Championships. She also played basketball, softball and ran track, and still holds a state track record to date. On Aug. 13, 1967, Janis married Ron Scott and they had one child: Danya (Scott) Anderson. Together they enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, camping, fishing, attending car shows, playing cards, pickleball, dancing, and let’s not forget the ice-cold beverages with friends on Friday nights.

