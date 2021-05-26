Janis L. Scott, 73

Larry Dean McClannahan, age 73, of Mondamin, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Veterans’ Memorial Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Larry was born March 2, 1948, in Council Bluffs, to Q and Fama (Ruffcorn) McClannahan. Larry was raised on a farm south of Mondamin and graduated from West Harrison High School in 1966. Larry then attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in sociology. During his years at Cornell he was a member of the football team and received recognition as an all-conference player. Shortly after he graduated college he was drafted into the United States Army to serve his country during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1972 as a decorated veteran.