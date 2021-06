For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird looks at the Broadway hit turned feature film, In The Heights. Tradition and updated sensibilities blend for the screen adaptation of the Broadway hit In the Heights. The movie features the old-fashioned exuberance generated by energetic dance on a big screen. It gets back to a basic concept featured in that classic cinematic musical The Wizard of Oz, though without fantasy. Oh wait, all musicals contain fantasy — given that few of us interrupt our dialogue by breaking into song.