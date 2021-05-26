Mesa Water Resources continues to provide safe, clean, reliable water services and provides this notice of missed monitoring for your information

Lead During the first quarter of 2021, the City of Mesa did not complete all monitoring for total organic carbon (TOC). Total organic carbon has no health effects. Your water continues to be safe, clean, and reliable and meets all state and federal drinking water standards. If you have questions, please contact the City of Mesa, Water Quality Services at (480) 644-6461.

During the first quarter of 2021, the City of Mesa did not complete all monitoring for total organic carbon (TOC). Total organic carbon has no health effects. However, total organic carbon provides a medium for the formation of disinfection byproducts. The City of Mesa has not exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for disinfection byproducts. We have developed a more robust communications strategy to support our required monitoring schedule. The City of Mesa has continued to monitor for TOC since February.

This is not an emergency and there is nothing you need to do. Your water continues to be safe, clean, and reliable and meets all state and federal drinking water standards.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions, please contact the City of Mesa, Water Quality Services at (480) 644-6461 or water.quality@mesaaz.gov.

