TrustRadius Announces Top Rated Software Across HR, Business, Security, and Development Software

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. TrustRadius, the most trusted customer voice, and insights platform announced the 2021 Top Rated Awards in 162 categories. Covering categories across Business, HR, Development, and Security technology. For the past seven years, these awards have brought much-needed transparency to the software market. Top Rated Award criteria are based on authentic recent ratings and reviews from real customers.

