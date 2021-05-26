Cancel
Merrill, WI

Summer programming preparation become big task for parks and recreation departments

By Kailin Schumacher
WSAW
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department will offer summer programming to the community this summer after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the department has been busy adjusting its programming to make it safer for all to enjoy. This year, the...

Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Lincoln County, WImerrillfotonews.com

Masks become controversial

The Lincoln County Health Department continues to encourage residents to wear masks and to follow the CDC recommendations, according to a press release issued May 10 by the Department, for anyone ages two (2) and older in an indoor public setting. Nonetheless, not everyone in Lincoln County or Central Wisconsin...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

“After the Bell” Program returns for 2021-22 with help of donations

The “After the Bell” program will return for the 2021-22 school year in a new location on the third floor at the Prairie River Middle School. This free program available for all middle school students from right after school ends to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday on days school is in session will begin on Monday, October 4, 2021.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Boy Scout Food Drive collects for Merrill Community Food Pantry

Postal Food Drive canceled for 2021; Fill the Gazebo will be held. Area Boy Scouts held their annual Food Drive on Saturday, April 17, and collected more than 3200 pounds of food donations. Approximately 39 adults and 40 Scouts participated in collecting. The annual Postal Food Drive usually held the...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL AREA BIRTHS

Girl, Reina Madeline, born to McKenzie Cottrell and Lucas Cottrell of Merrill. Girl, Opal Elizabeth, born to Jessica Mandli and Michael Mandli of Merrill. Boy, Jordan Bradley, born to Stephanie Utecht and Tyler Utecht of Wausau. APRIL 29, 2021. Girl, Kimber Ann, born to Stephanie Kemp and Roy Kemp of...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

NTC Announces new scholarship for young women leaders

Wausau, Wis. – Northcentral Technical College (NTC) and the NTC Foundation are pleased to announce an exciting new scholarship opportunity for women from Merrill and its surrounding communities pursuing a degree at NTC. The Charmaine Whitburn Women’s Leadership Scholarship will annually provide a $1,500 scholarship for a full-time student enrolled at NTC. The scholarship was established to honor Charmaine Whitburn through the support of Merrill School District students and advancement of young women in leadership.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Merrill Foto News, its publishers, Editor, or staff. We have concerns with closing Jefferson School. We met with Superintendent Sample and were told the closing was a financial decision and best for students. In the April 29th Foto News, the Superintendent states “considering the consolidation of the district outline in the MAPS Strategic Plan and with the confirmed detachment of Maple Grove, effective July 1, 2021, MAPS will be able to reallocate an estimated $1.17 million to the much-needed classroom efforts in literacy and math skills, in addition to keeping our remaining facilities in top condition.”
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier, age 75, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, from cardiac issues. Marie was born on October 2, 1945 at Marinette General Hospital in Marinette, WI to Louis Arnold Hamilton and Velma Glen Ellen Rude Hamilton, both originally of Rhinelander, WI. She had one brother, Jack Allan Hamilton, who was 4 years her senior. Marie grew up in the Town of Scott west of Merrill, having moved to this area at age 8 weeks. She attended a one room schoolhouse for her entire 8 grades of elementary school, a fact over which she expressed both pride and lament. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Merrill Senior High School, 1966 graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, WI, and of the first Family Nurse Practitioner class at the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Practice Residency in Madison at the St. Mary’s site in 1976. Marie was most proud of being the first certified nurse practitioner in the northern third of Wisconsin, starting in the mid seventies under the tutelage of Michael Mikkelson, M.D. She was an RN for 42 years and an FNP for 34 years, 17 of those at the Family Medical Clinic in Merrill, in a team practice with MK Mikkleson, M.D., 13 years at the Wausau Medical Center Department of Family Practice in Wausau, in team practice with DP North, M.D. and AM Waldman, M.D. The last 3 years of her career were spent practicing at clinics in Wausau, Stevens Point, Medford and Tomahawk for Family Planning Health Services of Wausau, WI. Marie considered these last 3 years as a donation to the reproductive health cause, which she felt strongly about being a “sixties rabble rouser” as she referred to herself. She also liked to say that “one had to be able to afford to work at FPHS!” Marie married the love of her life, Wayne J. Marrier, on June 11, 1966 at Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI, where she had been both baptized and confirmed. She and Wayne were the first couple married at the current Logan Street location of Our Savior’s. Marie was quite proud of that fact, as her parents had been the first couple married in the Trinity Lutheran Church, another Norwegian Lutheran Kirke, in Rhinelander, WI. Marie enjoyed doing extensive genealogy work on both her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. The culmination of her 10-year Rude family history search was a 2-week reunion pilgrimage in 2005 to Hurdal, Norway with ten other American relatives, a trip which Marie personally planned and organized for the group. Along with her sister-in-law, Pamela Kanitz Hamilton, she also did extensive research on her Scottish and English Maine heritage. She had traveled extensively in the U.S., proud of the fact that she had been to all the states except Rhode Island and Alaska. Marie thoroughly enjoyed spending her winter months with Wayne in Orange Beach, Alabama. Marie was the first volunteer Ombudsman at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, a position she held through the Wisconsin State Department of Aging and AARP. She was also an active member of the Merrill Historical Society, Friends of TB Scott Library, and Christ United Methodist Church, having served on several committees and serving as a Liturgist at services. Marie was a charter member of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a longtime member of the Wisconsin and American Nurses Association. Marie looked forward to and enjoyed doing a Civil War reenactment of her great grandmother, Mehitable Jane Young Hamilton of Greenville, ME, who had worked in the Civil War hospitals in Washington, DC for four years, and with the Civil War Nursing at the Prairie River Middle School Civil War Days.