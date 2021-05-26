McDonald’s Announces Increased Spending with Minority-Owned Media
In a recent announcement from McDonald’s USA, they have chosen to make bold new investments to further reflect their diverse customers, crew members and communities in their marketing. Over the next four years, the company and Owner/Operators are accelerating the allocation of advertising dollars to diverse-owned media companies, production houses and content creators. McDonald’s total investment in diverse-owned partners – including Black, Hispanic, Asian Pacific American, Women and LGBTQ-owned platforms – will more than double, moving from 4% to 10% of national advertising spend between 2021 and 2024.forwardtimes.com