McDonald’s Announces Increased Spending with Minority-Owned Media

Many of the best-known whiskey brands are named after white men: Jack Daniel's, Jim Beam… In 2018, Scotch brand Johnnie Walker even introduced Jane Walker whisky to address the gender inequity. In the U.S., Fawn Weaver—a Black woman—has taken an independent approach: In 2017, she launched Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, named in honor of the world's first known African-American master distiller, Nearest Green. Green even taught Jack Daniel how to distill. And now Weaver is looking to make history of her own by using her success to help fund $50 million in minority-owned spirits brands.