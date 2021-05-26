Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

McDonald’s Announces Increased Spending with Minority-Owned Media

forwardtimes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent announcement from McDonald’s USA, they have chosen to make bold new investments to further reflect their diverse customers, crew members and communities in their marketing. Over the next four years, the company and Owner/Operators are accelerating the allocation of advertising dollars to diverse-owned media companies, production houses and content creators. McDonald’s total investment in diverse-owned partners – including Black, Hispanic, Asian Pacific American, Women and LGBTQ-owned platforms – will more than double, moving from 4% to 10% of national advertising spend between 2021 and 2024.

forwardtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Partners#Global Partners#Investment Companies#Global Companies#Media Company#Owner Operators#Hispanic#Asian Pacific American#Lgbtq#Mcdonald#Chief Marketing#The Boden Agency#Iw Group#Media Partner Summit#Chair#Global Diversity#Diverse Owned Businesses#Diverse Owned Partners#Marketing Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsKVIA

McDonald’s hit by data breach

McDonald’s is the latest high-profile company to be affected by a data breach, leading to the exposure of private information of customers and employees in South Korea and Taiwan. The burger chain said in a statement Friday that an investigation revealed a “small number of files were accessed,” some of...
Minoritiesmartechseries.com

20 Companies Commit to Spend at Least 2% of Their Total Annual Media Budgets in Black-Owned Media through GroupM’s Media Inclusion Initiative

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, announced that an inaugural group of 20 clients has pledged to spend at least two percent (2%) of their total annual media budgets in Black-owned media companies through the firm’s recently introduced Media Inclusion Initiative (MII). The Media Inclusion Initiative, a program within GroupM’s Responsible Investment framework, is an integrated strategy for directing investment in, and creating opportunities for, diverse media companies and content creators with an initial focus on Black-owned media.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Food & Drinksclarkchronicle.com

McDonald’s releases the BTS Meal

Days prior to the BTS Meal’s May 26 release, BTS stans were tweeting edits of their dream BTS Meal designs. For the most part, people were hoping that the meal would be a Happy Meal. Though their edits differed, Twitter users customized the Happy Meal box with intricate BTS-themed packaging, even including a band member toy inside. Some users made genuine meal edits whereas others made edits that half-heartedly poked fun at the former’s. Regardless, people were expecting a Happy Meal.
Food & Drinksdallassun.com

Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group's Marketing and Social Media Digital Forum to Focus on Increasing Customer Engagement

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group's next two-part Digital Forum for restaurant, foodservice and catering professionals will focus on Marketing and Social Media. Registration is now for these two one-hour presentations taking place on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 and focusing on The Marketing Advantage: How Increased Engagement Increase Sales and Where Social Media and Foodservice Meet. The webinar series is part of a six-part Digital Forum focused on the most pressing topics facing the industry including Takeout & Delivery, Online Ordering, Marketing & Social Media, Food Safety, and Human Resources.
MinoritiesDigiday

‘Only the beginning’: GroupM multicultural president Gonzalo del Fa on agency’s pledge to commit 2% of ad dollars to Black-owned media

GroupM is aiming to make its media buying and planning more responsible and purposeful. Earlier this year, the media agency rolled out its responsible investment framework with five pillars: brand safety, data ethics, diversity, equity and inclusion, responsible journalism and sustainability. Now, when it comes to DE&I, the agency has recently unveiled its new 2% plus pledge, which aims to get clients to spend at least 2% of their media dollars with Black-owned media brands.
EconomyFood & Wine

$50 Million Fund Launched to Invest in Minority-Owned Spirits Brands

Many of the best-known whiskey brands are named after white men: Jack Daniel's, Jim Beam… In 2018, Scotch brand Johnnie Walker even introduced Jane Walker whisky to address the gender inequity. In the U.S., Fawn Weaver—a Black woman—has taken an independent approach: In 2017, she launched Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, named in honor of the world's first known African-American master distiller, Nearest Green. Green even taught Jack Daniel how to distill. And now Weaver is looking to make history of her own by using her success to help fund $50 million in minority-owned spirits brands.
Businessmiamitimesonline.com

Business executive forms minority-owned holding company

In response to the growing market demand to provide integrated professional and business solutions, veteran business executive and CEO advisor Jarvis Stewart announced the formation of Highland Poe. Stewart will serve as chairman and CEO at the holding company, and chief strategist to each of the three portfolio companies –...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Restaurantsrestorationnewsmedia.com

At McDonald’s, a sign of the hiring times

SMITHFIELD — For weeks now, the dining room at the McDonald’s in West Smithfield has been closed. “D... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Food & DrinksEpping Forest Guardian

McDonald's announce amazing deals on popular items this half term

If you’re entertaining the kids this half-term, then no doubt you will hear “can we go to McDonald’s?” at some point in the weeks ahead. The global fast-food franchise is a favourite among kids and grown-ups alike and if you are planning on visiting your local Maccies this week, then you are in luck.
Economybizjournals

Top of the List: Minority-owned Businesses

These companies continue to hold their own, even after a down year. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
Agriculturethebl.tv

Bill Gates now owns even McDonald’s fries

Billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates, who recently announced they will divorce and split their assets, own the land where the potatoes McDonald’s uses in its menus are grown, according to an investigative report that surfaced days ago, RT reported. The Gates have almost silently seized more than 100,000 hectares...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Atlanta's Black-owned cleaning company announces official launch

ATLANTA — Seabreeze Cleaning, a Black-owned commercial cleaning company based in the city, has declared its official establishment as an enterprise. With the ability to give services to athletic facilities, apartment and condominium communities, construction sites, government facilities, healthcare organizations, office buildings, and schools, Seabreeze Cleaning is exceptional due to its touchless cleaning method.
Economyinsideradio.com

National Marketers Look To Spend More With Diverse-Owned Media, But Scale Remains A Hurdle.

There is another reason for women- and minority-owned radio stations to be optimistic they will get a greater share of national advertising dollars in the coming years. A just-released survey of marketers by the Association of National Advertisers finds that although only half (49%) currently turn to diverse suppliers for media buys, 43% of those polled expect they will spend more with diverse media companies in the coming year.
BusinessSFGate

Scott Collins Joins Blockgraph as Exec VP, Client Partnerships and Sales Strategy

Scott Collins has found life beyond “The Walking Dead.”. The former ad-sales chief at AMC Networks, who gained traction by finding interesting ways of tying prominent marketers to some of the company’s flagship series, has joined Blockgraph, the ad-tech company that is jointly owned by by Charter Communications, Comcast, and ViacomCBS. Collins has been named executive vice president, client partnerships and sales strategy, and will be charged with overseeing the long-term sales strategy of the Blockgraph platform, all while growing and managing client and agency partnerships. He will report to Aleck Schleider, Blockgraph’s chief revenue officer.