Want to make the most out of a visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth? Don’t slap on your Mickey ears just yet--there are a few things you need to know…. I’ve loved Walt Disney World for over 30 years. Over that time I’ve noticed a common thread: planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t as straightforward as people think. The common image of Walt Disney World usually surrounds Cinderella Castle. We expect family fun, rides, characters, fireworks, churros, and most of all, magic. While those are all parts of the experience of visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth, it’s not the whole story.