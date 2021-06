I thought when I booted up the app that this was just a long list of names where I just sit back and see the names pass in front of me, but that's not what this is. The app, for which you will need to register to use, starts you out at a forum page from the BabyBump forum. This is rather strange, even though this app is mainly promoting this part of BabyBump with this app. If you tap on the icon in the top left, a menu will open that will guide you to more helpful parts of this app, such as a detailed baby name search function and a list of popular names.