Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

IN MY OPINION: Patriotism is service to a cause greater than self-interest without display or fanfare

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 2021-05-26

Patriotism means more than holding your hand over your heart during the national anthem. It means more than walking into a voting booth every two or four years and pulling a lever. Patriotism is a love and a duty, a love of country expressed in good citizenship. You have reached...

ozaukeepress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Interest#Fanfare#Patriotism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Better things to fight for than Juneteenth | Opinion

Like many Black Americans, I had never heard of Juneteenth until recently. So the push now to make this celebration of emancipation a national holiday certainly didn’t come from me or anyone I know. It sure seems as though it’s part of a bigger agenda being imposed on the Black community by those who never bothered to ask us. And while elevating Juneteenth to such prestige may seem relatively harmless, it comes with the baggage of radicals who are also promoting critical race theory, reparations and self-segregation.
Galveston, TXNPR

Opinion: Juneteenth As A National Holiday Is Symbolism Without Progress

This week, President Biden signed into law the "Juneteenth National Independence Day." It is honoring the work of Black Americans, including people such as 94-year-old Civil Rights Activist Opal Lee, who had long advocated for the celebration that started in Galveston to be made a federal holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the...
PoliticsGoshen News

ANOTHER OPINION: A cause for joy and determination

The designation of Juneteenth as a national holiday is a decision worth celebrating. Also worth celebrating is the bipartisan nature of the action. The bill passed unanimously through the Senate before winning approval in the House by a vote of 415-14. That level of agreement is nearly unheard of in our divided Congress.
BelgiumRecord-Journal

OPINION: My beef with Mr. Harding

I’ve got a bone to pick with Warren G. Harding. The English language, as we all know, is “a West Germanic language of the Indo-European language family that is closely related to the Frisian, German, and Dutch (in Belgium called Flemish) languages. … English is the first choice of foreign language in most other countries of the world, and it is that status that has given it the position of a global lingua franca.” That’s what the Encyclopedia Britannica says.
Public Healththebl.com

Miami road sign hacked to display COVID-19 opinions

On Tuesday, June 22, an electric advisory road sign on a Miami highway was hacked to read some messages relating to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Virus (or COVID-19) pandemic. Early morning on June 22, the sign on the 863 near the exit to Northwest 27th Avenue was reading “vaccine...
Politicsfoxwilmington.com

National Archives’ racism task force says own Rotunda example of ‘structural racism,’ knocks Founding Fathers

The National Archives’ task force on racism claimed in a little-noticed report to the U.S.’s top librarian that the Archives’ own Rotunda – which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights – is an example of “structural racism” and that the Founding Fathers and other White, historically impactful Americans are portrayed too positively.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Reparations Bill for African American Descendants of Slavery Advances Through Congress for First Time in History

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reparations. A word known, but not often talked about in the mainstream [media]. However, this changed two summers ago during Juneteenth 2019 [June 19, 2019] due to the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. In this committee, both Republican and Democratic congressional members were addressed by a panel of Reparation experts advocating for House Resolution Bill 40: Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act (HR-40).
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Teen Vogue

The U.S. Needs a New Constitution to Address the Fundamental Wrong of Slavery

Persecution based on race is one of the grounds on which people from other countries can seek asylum in the United States. To be successful under the Immigration and Nationality Act, asylum seekers must show they have been persecuted or have a well-founded fear of persecution because of grounds like their political views, religion, or nationality, and that the perpetrator is the government (which includes the police) or a group the government can’t or won’t control. Black Americans experience persecution based on race and reasonably fear such persecution by the American government, and if they lived in another country, it stands to reason America would grant them asylum. The extent of America’s oppression of Black people means that to dismantle systemic racism, America must begin by replacing the U.S. Constitution with one based on equality and human rights like South Africa did after the end of apartheid — a system of racial discrimination and segregation that has been compared to America’s Jim Crow laws.
Public Healtheagleobserver.com

OPINION: It appears my views have been censored

All I did was share some information about covid vaccines -- information gleaned from government agencies as well as medical journals and research papers -- in the hope that people would do their own research before deciding whether to roll up their sleeves and get the covid-19 vaccine shot(s). And especially for those who have already had covid-19 and are fully recovered.
SocietyFosters Daily Democrat

Azzi: White supremacists reveal content of their character

Yet another white supremacist -- Newt Gingrich -- has emerged to hector New Hampshire about what it should think about Critical Race Theory (CRT) and systemic racism by misappropriating MLK’s “… dream of a nation in which people are judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character …”
Africaprimenewsghana.com

Opinion: 'Public service is not party service' by Kweku Azar

Politicians have misled and lured some of their followers into believing that public service is the same as party service. The two are very different. Thus, it is time to do a better job of explaining that public service is a public trust, requiring the public servant, even if he is a political appointee, to place loyalty to the Constitution, the laws, and ethical principles above party interest.
U.S. Politicswortfm.org

White Power and the Rising Threat of Genocide in the U.S.

The January 6 insurrection in Washington, DC was a sobering reminder that there is an active white supremacy movement in the United States—and it hasn’t gone away just because Trump is out of office. The truth is, atrocity crimes can happen anywhere, even here, as genocide expert Alex Hinton argues...
PoliticsMissoulian

Opinion: The despots’ playbook

From the time of Mussolini and Hitler there has been a playbook pursuant to which authoritarians and despots have taken and maintained power — think of the governments and leaders of Russia, China, North Korea, Syria, Iran, the Philippines, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and more than three dozen other countries around the globe.
Woonsocket, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Lawrence: Memories of my father, a gentle hero

Richard Lawrence is the senior athletic director at Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket. I have a few heroes in my life. In that uncrowded field is my father. Though he has been gone for 10 years, I still think of him often. This is particularly so as we celebrate Father’s Day.
Religiontheintelligencer.com

Opinion: A letter to my father

You are a Divine gift, a reflection of Allah’s Jalali majestic names and masculine attributes. You show me how to uphold the consecrated trust of fatherhood as the “middle door of Paradise” (Prophet Muhammad). Whenever I look upon your bearded face or am graced to delve into deep existential discussions with you or just share your relish in teaching, laughing, and making memories with our progeny, I’m reminded of God and His Caliphs. From our holy fathers Adam to Abraham, Moses, Zoroaster, Krishna, Buddha, Confusious, Jesus, Muhammad, and Messiah Ahmad, peace be on them all, Allah’s paternal colors are mirrored and manifested in you. Your happiness is dearer to me than my own as “God’s pleasure is found in the happiness of your father while God’s anger is in the displeasure of your father” (Prophet Muhammad).
Waconia, MNhometownsource.com

Gifford recognized for ‘Service Above Self’

The Waconia-West Caver Rotary announces that Joe Gifford is the Rotary’s Service Above Self Award recipient for 2021. He will be recognized at the Rotary Club’s golf fundraising event on June 28 at Island View Golf Club in Waconia. Joe Gifford epitomizes the words of author Elizabeth Andrew: “Volunteers do...