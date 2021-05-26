IN MY OPINION: Patriotism is service to a cause greater than self-interest without display or fanfare

You are a Divine gift, a reflection of Allah’s Jalali majestic names and masculine attributes. You show me how to uphold the consecrated trust of fatherhood as the “middle door of Paradise” (Prophet Muhammad). Whenever I look upon your bearded face or am graced to delve into deep existential discussions with you or just share your relish in teaching, laughing, and making memories with our progeny, I’m reminded of God and His Caliphs. From our holy fathers Adam to Abraham, Moses, Zoroaster, Krishna, Buddha, Confusious, Jesus, Muhammad, and Messiah Ahmad, peace be on them all, Allah’s paternal colors are mirrored and manifested in you. Your happiness is dearer to me than my own as “God’s pleasure is found in the happiness of your father while God’s anger is in the displeasure of your father” (Prophet Muhammad).