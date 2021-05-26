Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Our Favorite Prom 2021 Looks On The Internet

By Nandi Howard
Essence
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnding high-school with a bang and finally, back outside. Last year was a rough one for high school seniors. Many graduations, proms, and school trips were cancelled due to the pandemic but, 2021 graduates were lucky as the end of the year came right on time. As we start to...

girlsunited.essence.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proms#Dance#Creativity#Custom Made Dresses#Ending High School#Twitter Somuchdani Photo#Twitter Peyyy Y Photo#Twitter Itslowlah Photo#Twitter Iamoluwaa Photo#Twitter Trenyceek Photo#Twitter Niyahaamor Photo#Time#Couples#Diffrent Cities#Graduates#Vaccinations#Prom 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Internet
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Texas Statetheknot.com

Our 27 Favorite Wedding Photo Booth Ideas

While your wedding photographer will capture all the moments of your wedding day, it can be nice to have a photo booth at the reception to give guests a chance to snap a few of their own in-the-moment memories. Wedding receptions often double as reunions for friends and having an on-site activity that'll help attendees commemorate the day with keepsake photo strips is always a great idea. When it comes to designing or renting a photo booth that fits within the design of your big day, the options are nearly limitless. To help you wade through the plethora of wedding photo booth ideas out there, we've gathered some of the best (and our very favorite) ideas below to inspire you as you plan.
Internetlehighvalleystyle.com

Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram. Want to see your...
Interior Designarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Data Crowns Our Favorite Instagram Accounts for Interior Inspiration

With many of us choosing to renovate rather than relocate nowadays, the importance of finding interior design inspiration has grown hugely – searches for ‘home decor inspiration’ increased by 200% in the last month.*. But what are the best Instagram accounts to get interior design inspiration from? By utilizing Influencer...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

A Look Into the Wardrobes of Everyone's Favorite Authors

Being a fashion site, we're always giving you the latest sartorial insight from designers, buyers, influencers, and stylists. It's an obvious thought—you look toward people in the industry for inspiration, right? I realized recently, however, that a lot of my "fashion" following isn't even comprised of people who work in fashion at all. While I love to see what other people in the industry are wearing, it doesn't mean that I can't take a look at what others in different fields are doing with their clothing, especially those in the arts. My Instagram following is filled with interior decorators, painters, graphic designers—all of which have wardrobes that live to tell a story. Today's wardrobe dive? Authors. They have a copious amount of talent to write their experiences into poetry or create fictional and imaginary worlds, and they can be just as creative with their outfits.
Photographycolumbusmonthly.com

Our Favorite Photos: Fine Art Edition

We’ll be the first to recognize that fine-art wedding photography isn’t for everyone. Some people prefer the candid feel of photojournalistic photography styles, while others stick to tried-and-true, traditional wedding photography. But we’ll always have a soft spot for a highly editorial shot—we are a weddings magazine, after all. So in honor of that—and maybe in an attempt to sway those who think editorial styles aren’t for them—here's a roundup of our favorite fine-art shots from the submissions to our current issue.
Beauty & Fashionnolaadore.com

Adore Celebrates 5 Years: A Look Back on Some of Our Favorites

Adore brings you the best in parties, personalities, fashion, and food with the spotlight on the stylemakers, artists, and designers that make it all happen. Join us as we celebrate with a look back at some of our favorite stories. Here's to another five years of discovering all the best talent and creativity that our city has to offer. You can find all of our past issues here.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

12 of Our Favorite Summer Hostess Gifts That Aren’t a Bottle of Rosé

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. With summer entertaining making a big comeback this year (and many of us reuniting with friends and family for the first time in a very long time), finding the right hostess gift is something that’s probably crossed your mind at least once. However, we’ve all been to those parties where the hostess receives so many different bottles of wine that her fridge looks like a liquor store shelf (not that this is necessarily a bad thing). So rather than opting for everyone’s go-to “thank you so much for having me” gift this summer, why not switch things up a bit by presenting your favorite hostess with something thoughtful and fresh? These creative alternatives are cute, practical, and cost roughly the same as your fave bottle of vino. Check out our favorite summer hostess gifts that say “thank you” in the most stylish way.
Behind Viral Videoscrfashionbook.com

Our New Favorite Fashion Accessory? TikTok Songs

It's no secret that TikTok is now the designated tastemaker. Over the past year, the app has asserted itself as a powerhouse across all creative sectors, with trends from across the board transcending the digital screen and spilling out in the real world. And with that being said, it's no mistake that the app has transformed into a hotspot for musical references.
Restaurantshoustoniamag.com

Our Favorite Date-Night Desserts

Have you tried—and failed—to make some wild flavor of homemade ice cream for your partner? (It was still liquid, wasn’t it?) Make up for it by ordering Xochi pastry chef Ruben Ortega’s housemade corn custard ice cream—shaped into baby ears of corn and laid atop corn cookie crumbles with a dollop of whiskey-infused ice cream and blue cornmeal cream. It’s okay. You’ll get that recipe down one day. —Timothy Malcolm.
Beauty & Fashionwatchdaytime.com

Our Favorite Kimberly Moments

It’s Kimberly’s Birthday today! So, we decided to put together a package of our favorite moments with her to celebrate. Want all the latest on dining, fashion, travel, events, and more delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to receive exclusive newsletters and special offers from Watch Daytime! Enter your email address below to receive the latest updates.
Designers & Collectionsmetro.style

Here Are Our Favorite Runway Looks From Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival Days 4 To 5

Coming in hot to open the last PMFF runway show was Alodia Cecilia's FLVX > LAYA > EN’COUTH, a cathartic collection that featured earth-toned pieces that come with insanely beautiful cocoon-like outerwear. Day 5 was also dominated by Benjie Panizales and Gil Macaibay III with their rich heritage clothing. Benjie made use of mythical patterns and beadings to amplify his Davaoeño-inspired pieces while Gil drew inspiration from hope, a four letter word that can mean and say a lot especially during these troubling times. To cap off this year's runway presentation, Designers Mavy De Leon Ladlad and Steph Tan gave us a a good look at the future of evening and formal wear. Mavy was heavily inspired by elegance and tranquility hence her use of blue and silver tones in her collection. Steph, on the other hand, took inspiration from mid 1700s high tea afternoon looks that are often composed of lush brocades in delectable muted pastels.
Travelgoodmorningamerica.com

Planning on traveling this summer? Shop some of our favorite luggage

Sign up for our newsletter to get GMA delivered to your inbox every morning!. As more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, travel is increasing around the country. Whether you're hitting the road or catching a flight this summer, you want to have the best bag by your side. "I am...
Shoppingdigg.com

Our Favorite Retro Tees Are Three-For-$95 Today

Get three of these superb classic t-shirts from Forty Five, and you'll save ten bucks at checkout. Get yourself a textured tee, slub tee and supima v-neck tee from Forty Five for just 95 bucks. If you need a summer wardrobe refresh, this deal is hard to resist. Key Details.
CelebritiesDiscovery

Shark Week Is Our Favorite Thing About Summer

SHARK WEEK is here for its 33rd summer of big sharks and even bigger bites. Starting July 11 and continuing through July 18th you can see more hours of shark programming than ever before on Discovery and discovery+. The Best Thing About Summer. Leading up to SHARK WEEK, dive into...
Minoritiessunset.com

Beyond the Rainbow: Our Favorite Pride Design Projects and Indie Brands

Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride month with flowers, home textiles, excellent coffee, and more. The rainbow flag has been a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride since 1978, when the artist Gilbert Baker first designed it. It was loud and joyful and hard to ignore by design, and it celebrated acceptance and living out loud. Baker could never have predicted that corporate brands would adopt this symbol and slap it on everything from candy to sneakers in an attempt to identify with a growing and influential population of LGBTQ+ consumers and their allies. No offense, Skittles, but we’re going to show our pride by supporting small, local businesses that have grown in the spirit of Pride’s provenance—with creativity, color, heart, and equity in mind.
Hair CareWired

Our Favorite Hair Dryers and Diffusers

By now, many of us have spent a long time alone, inside. We experimented with cutting and dying our own hair, or letting it sit in a knot for days on end. Now that we're finally rejoining public life, that might mean using a hair dryer to lock your style into place.
Designers & Collectionsoceandrive.com

Celina Smith: 5 Fashion Tips For The Perfect Spring-Summer Look in 2021

What’s hot in 2021 Spring-Summer fashion? Celina Smith shares her top 5 fashion tips. 23-year-old Instagram star and internet personality Celina Smith is known for her fresh and up-to-date sense of style. Celina, who is also famous on TikTok, made a name for herself by posting photos of her everyday outfits. This propelled her to gaining over 1 million followers on Instagram and an equally large following on TikTok. The sultry internet personality shared her fashion tips for the perfect spring-summer look in 2021.
Home & Gardenthespruce.com

Our 14 Favorite IKEA Patio Pieces for Less Than $100

School’s out, the sun is showing its smiling face more often and the outdoors beckons. It’s time to get your patio summer-ready! To that end, we offer a list of our favorite IKEA items under $100 to create a comfortable spot to settle in with a cold drink and good company.
DrinksL.A. Weekly

Bye Bye Booze: Our Favorite Alcohol-Free Sips Of Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and we have never been more ready to enjoy a season. Because last year was a wash, we are doubling down on making up for all the lost memories of 2020 by making summer ‘21 unforgettable. From COVID-safe barbecues to lazing away at the beach, we can’t wait to spend the next few months lapping up the sunshine with those we love most.
RecipesFood52

A 1930s Whipping Cream Cake Is the Internet's Latest Favorite Recipe

Every few weeks, people on the internet obsess over a recipe, and it spreads like wildfire. The source is often social media, frequently Instagram and TikTok, but more and more, Reddit seems to be the source. For most, Reddit is a never-ending list of community-driven forums on everything from news and hobbies to fandom and Bitcoin advice. But it’s also an increasingly popular platform for recipe discovery, especially in the subreddit channel /Old_Recipes. This page, with more than 250,000 followers, has come to be a full-blown digital archive of everything from generations-old heirloom recipes to magazine clippings from decades past. It’s quickly grown to be one of the more exciting cooking resources on the internet, with an engaged community breathing new life into each recipe. Some recipes remain one-hit wonders, while others gain traction and only pick up speed from there. Recipes spanning from Murder Cookies to Armenian Perok Cake to Nana’s Devil’s Food Cake have all gone viral, well beyond Reddit. Not only do these get their 15 minutes of fame on the wider internet, they’re frequently shared on the /Old_Recipes forum months after they were originally shared. The latest recipe to go viral, a dense buttery Bundt called Whipping Cream Cake, is no exception. What is it about such a recipe that peaks the internet’s interest, rocketing many to fame, while others stay stuck in the past?