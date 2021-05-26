Cancel
JBL Stands Up For John Cena After He Gets Caught Up In Controversy Over China Apology, CM Punk Comments On Taiwan

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was reported yesterday that John Cena got caught in some controversy on Twitter, after he called Taiwan a country and then apologized to China (while speaking Mandarin) in a video. This drew criticism because while others (and even Taiwan itself) see Taiwan as a country, China does not. Cena taking sides with China didn’t sit well with certain people, who called him out for it on Twitter. JBL came to Cena’s defense, noting his history as humanitarian and stating that he stands with Cena.

