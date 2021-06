A casual CS:GO player has displayed a good understanding of the mechanics involved with using the SSG 08, popularly known as the Scout, the game’s cheap sniper rifle. The player was playing on the T-side of Overpass in an ESEA PUG and their team was at a four-vs-five disadvantage before they popped off. First, the player headshot one enemy standing in Toxic with a jump-shot over Sandbags. They then hit another beautiful headshot with another jump-shot, this time on a player who was in Heaven.