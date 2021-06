MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a missing Saukville teen that was last seen in Menomonie on Sunday around 5 a.m. Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says 13-year-old Samantha Stephenson was last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie with black sweatpants and no shoes. She was also wearing glasses. She is 5′3 with blue eyes and brown hair.