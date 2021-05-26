Class 2A Regional Semi-final: Alto, Rivercrest ready to light up the scoreboard

Logan Rogers gets set to swing at a pitch during an Alto win over Centerville in last week's Class 2A, Region III Quarterfinal best-of-3 series. Alto swept the Tigers and will face Rivercrest in a Region III Semi-finals series beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler. Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Mike Carter Field in Tyler could be the place to be for baseball fans that like to see a lot of runs being scored.

Two of East Texas' top-hitting clubs, the Alto Yellowjackets and the Rivercrest Rebels, will have their bats ready when a Class 2A Region II semi-final best-of-3 series gets under way at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the Rose City.

Game 2 will follow a few minutes after Game 2 goes final, and in a third game is needed, it will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Both clubs won their respective district championships and have meandered through the playoffs relatively unscathed, thus far.

Alto is averaging 10.1 runs a game this year in post season play. The Jackets, who are coached by Chris Moore, also averaged 10.1 runs a game during the regular season.

The Rebels love to hit the ball, too. Rivercrest is scoring an average of 11.3 runs per game during the playoffs, down slightly from the 12.2 runs per game the guys from Bogata averaged during the regular season.

Alto's leading hitters in the two games against Centerville last week were Jackson Duplichain (4-7, .571), Carter Pursley (2-5, .400) and Cody Watson (2-6, .333).

Clean-up hitter Blake Giles (5-6, .833) and lead-off batter Zane Dees (4-7, .571) were the top hitters for the Rebels in their series sweep over Maud.

The Rebels are ranked No. 10 in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball Poll, while Alto checked in at No. 17.

The winner between Alto and Rivercrest will take on either Garrison or McLeod in the regional final late next week.