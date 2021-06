The mark of a truly great defense is established up front, and every remarkable defense can attest to one common attribute — each was able to get to the quarterback. It’s an adage that’s percolated about football since the game’s invention: to win the battle in the trenches is to take advantage of the overall contest. More often than not, those who control the bout at the line of scrimmage are those who end up on top when the scoreboard’s clock reaches zero. And for Dallas, they’ve been searching for dominant line play for quite some time now.