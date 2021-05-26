Cancel
Technology

The Israeli Ministry of Communication selects odix to provide protection from ransomware and zero-day attacks

By PRWeb
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOdix wins the tender to provide advanced cloud sanitization services to the Salesforce CRM deployment of the Israeli Ministry of Communications for the next five years. odix, the Israel-based cybersecurity leader focused on Deep File Inspection and CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology will provide the Israeli Ministry of Communications with Netfolder, its innovative file sanitization solution to protect against malware and zero-day attacks embedded in files within the secure corporate network.

