Silver Creek man facing more than 24 counts of child sex abuse

A 25 year-old Silver Creek man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of possessing and producing child pornography and is facing two dozen serious state charges of child sexual abuse including rape.

Police say this investigation began in the summer of 2019 when Dustin Post of Silver Creek video-recorded his abuse of a 12 year-old girl.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York James Kennedy, Jr. says Post told the young girl - whom he was babysitting at the time - that his young son had been kidnapped and the girl needed to preform oral sex on him in order for his son to be released.

In total, investigators say Post sexually abused more than seven children ages 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12. Police believe there may be other victims, which is why 7 Eyewitness News has chosen to publish his mug shot.

According to prosecutors, Post had access to these children by “befriending” their mothers or other caregivers.

"You've got children who are traumatized by this, families who are traumatized by this." said Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

The 24-count state indictment was unsealed Wednesday morning in Chautauqua County and states Post raped multiple children.

Investigators seized his laptop, cellphone and other materials in 2019.

Post is currently in jail on the federal charges and faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. He faces additional prison time on all 24 other state counts.

Police say they believe there may be other victims out there. If you have any information, you're asked to contact New York State Police at 716-679-1521 or the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office at 716-753-4241.

