Saukville, WI

PHOTO OP ED: Flags that say, ‘We remember’

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
 15 days ago

Splashes of red, white and blue adorn the green acres of Union Cemetery and Immaculate Conception Church cemetery in Saukville, thanks to the efforts of members of Landt-Thiel American Legion post honor guard. In recognition of Memorial Day, the Legionaires placed flags on the graves of nearly 200 military veterans. The honor guard members who decorated the graves were (from left) Bob Daly, Donald E. Race Jr., Mary Ellen Race, John Staton and Bruce Staton.

