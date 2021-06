Vicky Losada lives and breathes Barcelona and stands one game away from winning the biggest prize with her childhood club when they play Chelsea in the Champions League final on Sunday. Losada joined Barcelona at 14 and started in the first division two years later, her 14 years at the club punctured by spells at Espanyol, Western New York Flash and Arsenal. She could “talk for hours, days” about the changes she has seen at the club but the key is constant improvement. “We haven’t lost a year; we haven’t made that step back ever. I think that’s very important.”