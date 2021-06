The playground within the Dumbo the Flying Elephant queue in Magic Kingdom has reopened, the first Walt Disney World theme park playground to do so since the COVID-19 closure. The interactive queue for Dumbo the Flying Elephant first opened with New Fantasyland back in 2012. Inside the tent, guests can get a pager and then relax while kids play in the circus-themed playground. The pager goes off when it’s time to board the ride.