May is Foster Care Awareness Month. Nationwide, there are 400,000-plus children in foster care, with at least 100,000 of them waiting for that forever home. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources website, there are 6,000 youngsters across the state in foster care. Some will only be there for a matter of days; others will require long term care before they can be reunited with their biological families, or possibly find a new permanent home through adoption.