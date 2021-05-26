LETTER: DNR complicit with Kohler in taking public’s park land
Tear a corner off your park sticker, because you've lost the northern hunk of Kohler Andrae State Park to the Kohler company for their fifth luxury golf course. Yep, the DNR gave them 6.47 acres of our state park—that's the size of five football fields—so the golf folks could build a roundabout (like we really need one more of those) and a 22,000 square foot maintenance shed (picture a warehouse that takes up half a football field, then fill it with herbicide, fuel, and lawn mowers).