Baggedmilk on #theLOCKERROOM: What Went Wrong

Well, here we are again for the third year in a row. Once again, the Pittsburgh Penguins were eliminated in the first round by the New York Islanders. Many people figured this was the year for the Penguins but they had some flaws come out in the playoffs that hurt them. In 2019 they got swept by the Islanders in the first round, in 2020 they lost to Montreal in the play-in round, and now in 2021, they lost in the First Round to the Islanders once again. The Pittsburgh Penguins playoffs hopes diminished as the series went on. You can guarantee with new management we’ll be seeing some major off-season moves done. The team could be moving in the direction of the R-word which will not be spoken. Often people in hockey will say you can’t blame a game or a series on one component; well, in the case of the Pittsburgh Penguins we can.