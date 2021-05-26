Cancel
Sparks, NV

Sparks Nugget announces plans for Star Spangled Sparks

By Stanton Tang
KOLO TV Reno
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Independence Day fireworks are coming back to Victorian Square in Sparks. The Nugget announced Wednesday that Star Spangled Sparks will be held on Sunday, July 4th from 4:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. There will be food vendors and craft booths along Victorian Square. As in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Fireworks Show#Nev#Square Inc#Sparks Nugget#Star Spangled Sparks#Kolo#Sparks City Ordinance#News Now#Music Broadcast#July#Craft Booths#Victorian Square#Barbecues#Kkoh News Talk#Glass Bottles#Dogs#Tents
