PROVIDENCE — Less than a month ago, there were at least five shootings in Providence and Pawtucket in just four days. One was the largest mass shooting in the state’s history. Another brought a community to its knees in mourning for the 19-year-old victim, Tatyana Francois, who was studying to be an ultrasound nurse and wanted to start her own hair product business. Another victim, 20-year-old Leonardo “Leo” Tavares, was killed in a drive-by shooting while he was sitting in his car.