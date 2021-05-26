Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The long-delayed Tony Awards finally have a date — Sept. 26

By MARK KENNEDY
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnSYh_0aC7TxTF00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater world.

Producers of the telecast announced Wednesday that the Tonys will be held Sept. 26 and will air on CBS as well as Paramount+. As if making up for lost time, the usual three-hour event has added a fourth hour.

This year, the award show will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ exclusively, then two hours later continue on CBS with a live concert event “featuring superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theater.” Capping the evening will be the awarding of the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.

“There is nothing that compares to the magic of live theater — and we are thrilled to be able to share its celebratory return and the incredible talent and artistry of the abbreviated 2019-2020 season with theater fans everywhere,” said a statement from said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing.

There was no word on whether there would be a host.

The news was met with excitement from theater fans but with grumbles that the bulk of the awards — the acting, directing and technical ones — would only be accessible to Paramount+ customers. The plan is similar to that employed by the Grammys — the bulk of those awards are streamed in a pre-show event — although that is accessible for free.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, 2020, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open in the spring. Broadway shows have been given the green-light to restart and the first will be “Hadestown” on Sept. 2.

Organizers are looking for a Broadway theater to be the base for the in-person event. But presumably, the Sept. 26 date for the Tonys means that the nominated shows can be ready to perform on the telecast from their respective home theaters to cut down on overcrowding.

This season's nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before. During most years, there are 26 competitive categories; this year there are 25 with several depleted ones.

The sobering musical “Jagged Little Pill,” which plumbs Alanis Morissette’s 1995 breakthrough album to tell a story of an American family spiraling out of control, has the most nominations with 15.

There are three best musical nominees: “Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” and “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.” And there are five best play nominees: “Grand Horizons,” “The Inheritance,” “Sea Wall/A Life,” “Slave Play” and “The Sound Inside.”

Nipping on the heels of “Jagged Little Pill” for overall numbers of nominations is “Moulin Rouge!,” a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie about the goings-on in a turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub, that got 14 nods.

Two very different offerings are tied with 12: “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” which tells the rock icon’s life with songs that include “Let’s Stay Together” and “Proud Mary,” and “Slave Play,” Jeremy O. Harris’ ground-breaking, bracing work that mixes race, sex, taboo desires and class. The dozen nods make “Slave Play” the most nominated play in Tony history.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Alanis Morissette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Tony Nominations#Broadway Theatre#Musical Theatre#Theater Fans#Cbs#Paramount#The Broadway League#The American Theatre Wing#Moulin Rouge#Parisian#The Associated Press#Ap#Tony Award Winners#Tony History#Broadway Theaters#Live Theater#Stage#Beloved Classics#Grand Horizons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
Related
EntertainmentBillboard

Long-Delayed Tony Awards to Arrive This Fall Along With 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!'

After a lengthy postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tony Awards ceremony for the 2019-2020 Broadway season – originally scheduled for June 7, 2020 – will officially return as part of a four-hour event on Sunday, Sept. 26. The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Paramount+, followed by the broadcast of The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, a live concert event celebrating the return of Broadway, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+ and the CBS app.
Moviest2conline.com

The Tony’s Are Finally Being Awarded as They Piggyback Onto Broadway’s Back Special

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, was already scheduled as a live concert event featuring performances from the three Best Musical Contenders, as well as Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners. The broadcast airs Sunday, September 26 from 9-11 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+, and the CBS app. Presenters will hand out Best Revival of a Play, Best Play, and Best Musical.
Celebritiesabc17news.com

Tony Awards Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Tony Awards which honor achievements on Broadway. September 26, 2021 – The 74th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled to take place. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. June 9, 2019 – The 73rd Annual...
Musiccelebrityaccess.com

The Tony Awards To Return On September 26th

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After a 15-month hiatus, the American Theatre Wing announced that the Tony Awards will return as a live event this year on September 26th. Now in its 74th year, the Tony Awards will feature an awards gala honoring the outstanding shows, performances, and artistry of the 2019—2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Performing ArtsTicket News

Tony Awards Announce September 26 Event, Concert

With Broadway scheduled for its return to the stage in September, the Tony Awards are following suit. The Broadway League announced that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, which celebrate the performances of the COVID-halted 2019-2020 Broadway season, will take place on September 26 at 7 p.m. on Paramount+. Immediately following...
MoviesBenzinga

A Streaming First: Paramount+ To Present Broadway's Tony Awards

Entertainment history will be made on Sept. 26 when the Tony Awards ceremony mostly bypasses a television broadcast and airs on the Paramount+ streaming service. What Happened: The Tony Awards ceremony will focus on the Broadway productions of the truncated 2019-2020 season; the nominations were announced last October. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the ceremony while New York’s celebrated theaters were shut down during the health crisis.
NFLonstageblog.com

It's time for the Tony Awards and CBS to part ways

Yesterday, it was announced that the Tony Awards would finally be presented before the beginning of 2022. On September 26th, the three major show awards(Best Musical, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play) would be announced during a special concert airing on CBS at 9 pm. However, the bulk of the awards would be handed out, in some fashion, on the network’s streaming service Paramount+. This will be the first time in decades that the entire awards ceremony won’t be aired in one single broadcast.
MoviesUS News and World Report

Original Stars Joining Broadway's 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of the Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” will get a treat when the show restarts on this fall — Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger, two of the play's original stars, are returning. Producers said Thursday that Daniels and Keenan-Bolger will once again play...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Kelly Clarkson, Tony Awards, Chadwick Boseman + More!

KELLY CLARKSON TO REPLACE ELLEN: NBC stations announced Wednesday (May 26th) that The Kelly Clarkson show will take over the current slot held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show by Fall 2022. Currently in its second season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for an additional two seasons, through 2023. DeGeneres’s show will conclude in 2022, at the end of Season 19.
Theater & DancePosted by
Pitchfork

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show Returning This Summer

Bruce Springsteen’s one-man Broadway show is returning for a limited run this summer. The Springsteen on Broadway performances will take place at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre from June 26 through September 4. Proceeds from opening night will go to a variety of New York and New Jersey charities. Springsteen on...
New York City, NYwcn247.com

The curtain rises on the Tribeca Festival, and New York, too

NEW YORK (AP) — The 20th Tribeca Festival is aiming to not just rebuild itself after a 2020 edition was largely scuttled by the pandemic, but to help revitalize its hometown. This year’s Tribeca, which opens Wednesday with Jon M. Chu’s adaption of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights,” will be spread throughout all five-boroughs of New York with a mix of in-person and virtual screenings, ultimately culminating in a full-capacity premiere at a newly reopened Radio City Music Hall. For a festival founded in the wake of 9/11, coaxing New York back to life is a familiar role.
Performing ArtsWNET New York

Concerts from Abroad: Opera, Rock, Bocelli and More

This June, Great Performances brings to music lovers five exhilarating concerts filmed abroad at breathtaking locations: the London Palladium, a French chateau, Vienna’s Spanish Riding School and palace gardens, and the island country of Malta. Great Performances: Mick Fleetwood & Friends from London. Thursday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m. This...
Elvis Duraninsideradio.com

Gracie Awards Winners Revealed. Honorees To Be Recognized Sept. 27 In L.A.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) reveals the winners of the 46th Annual Gracie Awards. This year’s Radio National Honorees include Danielle Monaro from the Premiere Networks-syndicated “Elvis Duran in the Morning,” based at iHeartMedia CHR “Z100” WHTZ New York; DeDe McGuire, host of the Compass Media Networks-syndicated “DeDe in the Morning,” based at Service Broadcasting “K104” KKDA Dallas; and Roula Christie host of Westwood One’s “Weekends with Roula.”
MoviesGreenwichTime

'Matilda' Musical Film Adaptation Set for U.K. Theatrical Run in 2022

The “Matilda” musical is headed from the West End to the big screen in the U.K. The beloved adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel will be released via Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures in the U.K. and Ireland for an exclusive theatrical run on December 2, 2022. For the rest of the world, the film will head to Netflix in December 2022.