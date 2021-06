Ever since its founding in the mid-20th century, McDonald's has been one of the most profitable companies in the world. The brand is so iconic, in fact, that its famous "Golden Arches" logo is one of the most recognizable symbols of all time, right up there with the crucifix and the Nike swoosh. We all know that McDonald's is a fast food restaurant that sells affordable, convenient meals and treats to people across all socioeconomic statuses. The company has expanded greatly over the past several decades and has rarely come up short as far as research and innovation goes.