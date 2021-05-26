The 2021 KFDC Guide to Summer Around the DC Area

This annual guide to summer fun around the DC area has always been one of my favorite posts to put together for a couple of reasons: It reflects that awesome shift from structured days to carefree time. Plus, it’s a reminder of how much fun summer is around the area. And even though the guide isn’t quite as robust as previous years — some activities and events are still on hold — the joys of summer are still abundant, from water-inspired fun to movies in the open air to special exhibits to seasonal programs, and so much more.