Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The 2021 KFDC Guide to Summer Around the DC Area

kidfriendlydc.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis annual guide to summer fun around the DC area has always been one of my favorite posts to put together for a couple of reasons: It reflects that awesome shift from structured days to carefree time. Plus, it’s a reminder of how much fun summer is around the area. And even though the guide isn’t quite as robust as previous years — some activities and events are still on hold — the joys of summer are still abundant, from water-inspired fun to movies in the open air to special exhibits to seasonal programs, and so much more.

www.kidfriendlydc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium Park#Sculpture Garden#Sandy Point State Park#Labor Day#Camden Yards#Tour Guide#Outdoor Movies#Beer Tours#Outdoor Gardening#Special Tours#Md#Dpr#The National Park Service#Tysons Corner Center#Bethesda Crab House#Audi Field#Potomac Nationals#Smithsonian Museums#Capital Wheel#Mason District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Travelmommypoppins.com

Best Summer Day Trips for DC Families

While Washington, DC is usually a travel destination unto itself, awash with museums, zoos, parks, and restaurants that are perfect for the entire family, there are times when DC kids and their parents want to get out and explore something other than the nation’s capital. And, to be frank, after a year-plus of sheltering in place, we're ready to get out of town and explore.
RestaurantsWashingtonian.com

7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill) wants you to stop and smell the rosé this summer. Beginning today, June 10, the La Fête du Rosé pop-up bar will serve its signature rosé and frosé every Thursday and Saturday. The rosé cart will be open from 3 to 11 PM on Thursdays and 4 PM to midnight on Saturdays.
Georgetown, DCWashingtonian.com

11 Places to Pick Up a Perfect Summer Picnic Around DC

DC locals can feel like they’re on staycation with the luxe Foggy Bottom hotel’s straw picnic baskets—designed to fit easily on a bike while you peddle to nearby Georgetown or Rock Creek Park. Pick between three styles: an omnivorous spread with muffuletta sandwiches, potato salad, cheeses, chocolate mousse, and berries; a vegetarian version with grilled vegetable-burrata sandwiches; or a falafel vegan spread ($53 per person). Optional add-ons include festive rosé bubbles ($14) or Moet Champagne ($23). Orders can be placed online here.
PoliticsNBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: Things to Do in the DC Area June 4-6

It’s going to be a hot weekend, so take advantage of D.C.’s pools and splash parks. Montgomery County has opened pools for residents, and Prince George’s pools are open. Or check out Nova Park’s waterparks. The Washington, DC, International Film Festival is mostly virtual this year, hosting a series of...
Baltimore, MDkidfriendlydc.com

The KFDC Guide to Exploring Baltimore with Kids

I recommend visits to Baltimore quite often. Not only is it nice to get a change of metro area scenery sometimes, our sister city just a 45-minute drive away is full of fantastic, family-friendly attractions to visit on a day trip or even a weekend getaway. Even more, it’s fun to explore the neighborhoods, spend time by (or on) the water, and savor tasty eats (Baltimore has an excellent food scene). So, after way too long, here’s a round-up of all of the Baltimore places covered on KFDC in one big post, plus a few extras recommended by friends, and even more tips for a great visit there with kids. Happy exploring, hon!
PoliticsWashingtonian.com

10 Memorial Day Events Around DC

This Memorial Day weekend’s commemorations will be relatively muted— many local events are still cancelled due to pandemic safety concerns. Still, here are some ways to mark the somber occasion around town, both online and in-person. Visiting Arlington National Cemetery. Open everyday from 8 AM to 5 PM. Arlington Cemetery...
Restaurantsmomcollective.com

DC Area Donut Shops Guide

Think about this – have you ever heard anyone say they don’t like donuts? Even the pickiest eaters (read: toddlers) find a donut they like. Perfect for road trips, classroom celebrations (remember those?), lazy Sunday mornings at home, or an afternoon treat. Here’s a guide to donut shops around the DMV that can satisfy your sweet tooth. June 4th is National Donut Day, but we love eating donuts year round!
Stamford, CTNews 12

Guide: Pride Month events in the tri-state area

June is Pride Month and there are dozens of events being held in the tri-state area to celebrate. Some events are in-person, while others are virtual. Please check websites before you head out to the event. Connecticut. Raining Queens: Pride Paint Night. When: June 2. Time: 7-10 p.m. Where: Hartford.
New Cumberland, WVWeirton Daily Times

Community news from around the area

NEW CUMBERLAND — The Hancock County Museum Commission met May 6 at the museum at 1008 Ridge Ave. President Vivian Weigel presided and led in the pledge to the flag. Also attending were Marcus Trelaine, Janet Keller, Susan Welch, Robert Bailey, Doris Cameron and guest Bill Ross. Ross addressed the...
AnimalsWTOP

DC-area men plead guilty to multistate dogfighting conspiracy

The texts seemed friendly: “Can we play today?” and “Are we playing with the girls today?” The dogs’ names included Cookie Monster and Katie. Instead, the texts between men were confirmation of details related to a multistate illegal dogfighting network. Four men from Virginia, Maryland and D.C. have pleaded guilty...
Restaurantsaveragesocialite.com

METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 2021, DC

Deets: Summer Restaurant Week, presented by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), returns as the biannual celebration of the region’s resilient restaurant industry. Restaurant Week invites everyone to enjoy the promotion in their preferred way with the return of one of the area’s most anticipated food-related summer celebrations. Summer Restaurant Week...
Charleston County, SCmomcollective.com

Guide to Birthday Parties Around Charleston

If you are like most moms, your child’s birthday seems to creep up faster every year. They keep getting older and yet you haven’t aged a day, right?. To help you out, Charleston Moms has partnered with some of Charleston’s top Birthday Party providers to bring you our Guide to Birthday Parties Around Charleston! We are providing busy moms all of the information they need to help plan the best birthday party ever!
Lifestylenortheastnews.net

Crater Lake National Park, Established in 1902

This week we feature a linen-era postcard showcasing another National Park out west, Crater Lake National Park, in south-central Oregon. At a depth of approximately 1,900 feet, it is the deepest lake in the United States and the seventh deepest lake in the world. For a lake this deep, the water is astoundingly clear and blue.
InternetWTOP

Why the DC metro area is No. 1 for Internet speeds

HighSpeedInternet.com, which tests and reviews broadband service providers, recently conducted more than 1.7 million speed tests in the 100 largest American metro areas, and the D.C. area ranked first for fastest average speed. The average download speed in the D.C. area clocked in at 129.1 megabits per second. The region’s...
Alexandria, VAWTOP

Emmy Squared delivers more Detroit-style pizza to DC area

Emmy Squared will bring its Detroit-style pizzas to two more locations in the D.C. area. One opens in D.C.’s Navy Yard in early June, another in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, later this summer. Emmy Squared’s first restaurant opened in Brooklyn in 2016. It opened its first D.C. outpost in Shaw...
EnvironmentWTOP

Mild but muggy with rain throughout rest of the week for DC area

The risk of flooding has subsided in areas of D.C. and Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland, but there may still be some isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight across parts of the area. The rest of the week will see a shower or two. Here’s what you need to know.
Washington, DCWTOP

Rainy, dreary weekend ahead in DC area for Memorial Day holiday

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is off to a dreary start as rain continues to move through the D.C. region. But it won’t be raining the whole weekend and there’s some sunshine expected for Memorial Day. Showers will continue to push through the area both Saturday and Sunday. “While it...