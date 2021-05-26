Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sarah Louise :: Transmissions

aquariumdrunkard.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuitarist, songwriter, and producer Sarah Louise joins us this week to discuss her new album, Earth Bow. Though Louise is known for her 12-string folks fantasias, her work is wide ranging, evoking the soundscapes of Robert Fripp and the interlocked rhythms of electronic pop. Reviewing the album for AD, Josh Moss writes that while “Louise is an incredibly gifted guitar player…Earth Bow de-centers the guitar, rendering it an integral part of a lush musical environment, as detailed and sensory as a blooming forest looks from within.” Louise joined us for a return visit to Transmissions to discuss being off the grid, the perils of social media, and her spiritual and creative practice.

aquariumdrunkard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Shepp
Person
Andrew Horton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Field Recordings#Innovation#Exploring Music#Jets#Music Producer#Executive Producer#Film Producer#Beautiful Music#Social Media#Mtv Classics#Kpfa#New York Times#Twitter#Instagram#Motown Philly#Facebook#Producer Sarah Louise#Musician#Guitarist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAweallwantsomeone.org

Louise Aubrie

London/New York-based singer-songwriter Louise Aubrie has announced her new album Antonio will be released on October 15th. The album was written in New York, recorded in London and mixed and mastered in Los Angeles. Lead single “Last” has a classic pop feel to it that embraces a chugging anthemic power...
Musicnortherntransmissions.com

Adia Victoria Shares Song For Sounds of Saving

Sounds of Saving (SoS), in partnership with National Suicide Prevention Lifeline reveal a new installment of their “Song that Found Me At The Right Time” series. Collaborating with Adia Victoria, today they share her take on Erykah Badu’s “On and On.” Adia says, “Music was the one shot that made it over the wall that told me that even if you don’t speak your truth, you can sing it. I know that music has saved my life again, again and again and again, throughout the years. A song is oftentimes is more pure than the world around me. I also find that a lot of my favorite artists pick me up whatever room I’m in and build entire worlds for me. That’s what I hope to do for my listeners as well.” SoS say, “we could not have been more moved to work with Adia, whose music, storytelling and modern take on the rawness and salvation of the blues is totally unique. Adia’s voice as an artist was matched by her powerful candidness about mental health issues that are at the core of what we are currently grappling with as humans and Americans. She speaks to intergenerational and systemic trauma, to anxiety, to the experience of being a Black woman in the South and to the truly lifesaving way songwriting and art offered her a voice to share her experience and connect to the music that came before hers.”