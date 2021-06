The African Journalists Leaders’ Conference was officiated by the President of Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, and was held in Accra (Ghana) from 1 -2 June 2021, organized by the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), hosted by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and with the support of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ). African Union Commission leaders and journalists attended the conference from the five regions of the African continent.