Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. is pleased to welcome Louis Cuttitta to the team, who will be taking the role of Assistant Trader in the trading department. Louis, a Long Island native, grew up on the south shore town of Bellmore. Louis holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Adelphi University. Apart from being a big New York Yankees fan, Louis’s other interests include lacrosse, automobiles, and Formula 1 Racing. Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. takes this opportunity to share that they are very excited about this new addition to the team. Earlier this year, the firm also hired Avesh Shawn as a trainee who is now working as a Registered Representative at MWSI.