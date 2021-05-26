Duke Energy Breaks Ground on Speedway Solar Project

Expanding its growing clean energy portfolio, Duke Energy says it has begun construction on the 22.6 MW Speedway Solar power plant in Cabarrus County, N.C. The project will be owned and operated by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a new commercial brand that includes Duke Energy Renewables. The project was selected as part of the competitive bidding process established by 2017 solar legislation. The power plant will contain about 77,000 Jinko bifacial modules with single-axis tracking. The plant will be located on 185 acres in Midland, N.C., and is targeting commercial operation by the end of the year.