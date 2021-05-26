Cancel
Cabarrus County, NC

Duke Energy Breaks Ground on Speedway Solar Project

By Michael Bates
solarindustrymag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpanding its growing clean energy portfolio, Duke Energy says it has begun construction on the 22.6 MW Speedway Solar power plant in Cabarrus County, N.C. The project will be owned and operated by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a new commercial brand that includes Duke Energy Renewables. The project was selected as part of the competitive bidding process established by 2017 solar legislation. The power plant will contain about 77,000 Jinko bifacial modules with single-axis tracking. The plant will be located on 185 acres in Midland, N.C., and is targeting commercial operation by the end of the year.

solarindustrymag.com
Salisbury, NCIndependent Tribune

AAON Inc. donates equipment to Rowan-Cabarrus Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration technology program

SALISBURY – AAON, Inc., a national manufacturer of heating and air conditioning equipment, recently donated 12 geothermal heat pumps to the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology program. Representatives of the company were on hand to make a formal presentation at the College’s recent Board of Trustees meeting.
Cabarrus County, NCIndependent Tribune

Friday Five: A new bank in a boom or bust economy

It’s becoming clear that we have a complex economy that is both boom and bust. Look at how disruptive cyberattacks, weather and health are factors. Still new businesses continue to come. We’re pretty lucky. Consider how little business is going to the eastern and western parts of the state. No....