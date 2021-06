Q. A few years ago, you gave me great advice when I bought my home sound system. You recommended GoldenEar Triton floor-standing speakers with built-in subwoofers, and they are excellent! We are building a vacation home, and my wife has declared absolutely no speakers on the floor or mounted on walls — everything needs to be built into the walls. I have five locations pre-wired (left, center, right, left surround, right surround) and am looking at in-wall systems. Unfortunately, I have no idea how they will sound nor any idea of what brand works best. The room is 34x14 feet with a 20-foot ceiling. I hope to stay under $2,500 for all the speakers.