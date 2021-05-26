Cancel
This BLOOD LIKE MAGIC Excerpt Starts with a Blood Bath

By Amy Ratcliffe
nerdist.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoya Thomas is a Black teen witch waiting for her Calling—a trial every witch must pass in order to come into their powers. She’s been waiting and looking forward to it for years. But she fails. However, one of her ancestors agrees to give Voya an unheard-of second chance. But it comes with the biggest of caveats: Voya has to kill her first love. If she doesn’t complete this task, her whole family loses their magic. So the stakes in Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury are just a teensy bit high.

nerdist.com
