This BLOOD LIKE MAGIC Excerpt Starts with a Blood Bath

Mihaela Melnic (born in Romania) is an Italian poetess and writer of short fictional stories. She currently lives in Rome, the Caput Mundi that has been, to a degree, her muse ever since 2011. The intricacy of human nature that too often travels on a parallel path with the simplicity of that displayed by animals, have been often precious sources of inspiration for her verses. Mihaela's first bilingual poetry collection, Change Of Seasons, written in English and Italian, was released in 2018. She is currently working on a collaborative book of poems and short stories titled Evermore, set to be published later this year through 17Numa Press.