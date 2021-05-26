This BLOOD LIKE MAGIC Excerpt Starts with a Blood Bath
Voya Thomas is a Black teen witch waiting for her Calling—a trial every witch must pass in order to come into their powers. She’s been waiting and looking forward to it for years. But she fails. However, one of her ancestors agrees to give Voya an unheard-of second chance. But it comes with the biggest of caveats: Voya has to kill her first love. If she doesn’t complete this task, her whole family loses their magic. So the stakes in Blood Like Magic by Liselle Sambury are just a teensy bit high.nerdist.com