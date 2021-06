I recently had the opportunity to work as a nurse at a sleepaway summer camp 7 hours away from New Orleans. I’d never been to sleepaway camp as a child and could not imagine sending my 6-year-old and 8-year-old boys away for 2 weeks. However, I knew I wanted to provide my kids with this experience, and my being a part of it would ease everyone’s mind. I went up the day before the kids, and my mind was blown. I had no idea how they would handle what was to come.