Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Why the Digital Economy Continues to Grow

By Michael O'Connor
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

Few industries have experienced such stratospheric growth and widespread adoption as digital technology— and even fewer have warranted to have the title of their own “economy” attached to it. Make no mistake, the digital economy is real and still growing, both in the depth and breadth of use cases. Additionally, COVID-19 seems to have sped up adoption and use of the digital economy in a lot of ways, but what will it look like in the long term?

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Index Fund#Global Economy#Digital Technology#Digital World#Growth Companies#Digital Economy Continues#New Industries#Cryptocurrencies#Dapp#Canadian#Digital Asset Exchanges#Digital Asset Derivatives#Businesses#Information Technology#Diversification#Blockchain Technology#Widespread Adoption#Hardware Manufacturers#Cryptocurrency Mining
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

US Fintech Broadridge Partners with Amazon Web Services to Expand Private Market Hub, Leveraging DLT

The Private Market Hub will leverage distributed ledger technology (DLT) to streamline and connect the private equity sector and assets. The new platform has added connectivity to industry applications and tools that will help with automating workflows between front-, middle- and back-office functions, offering a more consistent, secure, real-time view of the latest data.
Small Businessai-summary.com

Summary: Fintech, explained

Fintech — a portmanteau of “financial services” and “technology” — has certainly earned that stereotype: those applications are mobile-first, customer-centric, and disruptive to risk-averse industries, all hallmarks of modern fintech. That growth is fueled by rapid consumer adoption and by businesses — particularly small and medium-sized enterprises — turning to...
TechnologyTechRepublic

5G and edge computing will help define the winners in the digital economy

Enterprise technology providers must help telcos embrace cloud platforms, a new IBM study suggests. Unprecedented hypergrowth as a result of 5G should begin around mid-decade, and to prepare, communications service providers need to ensure they have the right pieces in place to thrive, according to a new IBM study. These include corporate strategy, technological and operational processes and, of course, infrastructure.
Marketsthemoneycloud.com

FinovateAsia: Digital Banking, Brand Intimacy, and the Future of Payments

Https://finovate.com/finovateasia-digital-banking-brand-intimacy-and-the-future-of-payments/. http://finovate-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/pexels-geraldine-tay-1619660.jpg?#. FinovateAsia Digital is less than two weeks away. If you are headquartered in the APAC region, do business in the region, or would simply like to know more about the fintech trends in one of the most technologically innovative parts of the world, then FinovateAsia Digital, held on...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Financial Technology Market Growth Scenario with Upcoming Opportunities by 2028 - Addepar, Commonbond, Inc., Robinhood, Wealthfront

Financial Technology is a term used to assist those companies operating in the financial technology sector. The Financial Technology is the integration of financial services with information technology. This integration assists in reshaping finance services by facilitating easy and smart management of financial activities. Another advantage associated with this technology is it improves the quality of financial services and reduce overall operational cost, and thus contributing to creating a more diverse and stable financial landscape.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Digital Anthropologist Brian Solis: How to Thrive in Digital Economy

NEW ORLEANS – Renowned digital anthropologist and futurist Brian Solis will be the featured guest on the 21st Century Business Forum webcast hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. Registration is free. Brian is the global innovation evangelist at Salesforce and an eight-time bestselling author...
BusinessGreenBiz

Investing in digital infrastructure to accelerate the circular economy

This article is sponsored by Cisco. To shift from a take-make-waste linear economy to a resource efficient circular one, companies need to design out waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use and restore natural ecosystems. But shifting systems is a heavy lift and will require collaboration with many stakeholders in the public and private sectors.
Agricultureai-summary.com

Summary: Why is Artificial Intelligence the fastest growing industry?

Although Artificial Intelligence (AI) has existed for more than sixty years, today, thanks to greater computing power, as well as the availability of large amounts of data and more sophisticated algorithms, the applications of this field of computing have proliferated considerably and have had a direct impact on the workplace .
Jersey City, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

ElectrifAi's Integration with Snowflake to Help Improve Business Performance

The machine learning company plans to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark + Java UDF. JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- ElectrifAi is excited to integrate with Snowflake's Snowpark + Java UDF, upon its final release, a service that includes native support for multiple programming languages that allows developers, data engineers and data scientists to write code in the languages of their choice. This move will make it easier for ElectrifAi to integrate its library of pre-built machine learning models with Snowflake's Data Cloud.
Technologypingwest.com

China aims to become a world leader in blockchain technology by 2025

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has unveiled new guildlines aimed at accelerate the application and development of blockchain technology across the country’s economy. Detail：According to the document released by MIIT, China plans to establish a world’s leading blockchain technology by 2025, blockchain technologies should be applied to...
MarketsWorld Economic Forum

Cryptocurrencies can enable financial inclusion. Will you participate?

Blockchain technology and the cryptocurrencies that use it are creating open, democratic financial systems. Unfortunately many people remain sceptical due to widely circulated myths and misconceptions. We outline the facts and the possibilities for financial freedom and global participation. The crypto economy is leading to the development of an alternative...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Payments Fintech Finserv to Allow Consumers to Share Data on their Digital Asset Holdings with Financial Insitutions

(NASDAQ: FISV), a multinational provider of payments and financial services tech solutions, will allow customers to share data on their digital asset holdings with their Fintech app providers. Consumers will be able to share their data with various financial institutions, wealth management firms, and lenders. This will help with improving users’ money management and control as crypto-asset investing has almost achieved mainstream adoption.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Commerce Platform Lightspeed to Acquire Digital Commerce Firms Ecwid and NuORDER

(TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the “one-stop” commerce platform for merchants across the globe to “simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences,” revealed on Monday (June 7, 2021) that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire two “global leaders” in digital commerce. After the deal has been finalized, the acquisitions...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Digital Business Transformation Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle

The latest study released on the Global Digital Business Transformation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Digital Business Transformation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Public HealthNew York Post

World economy to grow 5.6 percent, the highest level since 1973

The World Bank is upgrading the outlook for global growth this year, predicting that COVID-19 vaccinations and massive government stimulus in rich countries will power the fastest worldwide expansion in nearly five decades. In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, out Tuesday, the 189-country anti-poverty agency forecasts that the world...
Educationbostonnews.net

Public Sector Outsourcing Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Atos, HCL Technologies, Fujitsu, TCS

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Public Sector Outsourcing Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Public Sector Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Public Sector Outsourcing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Public Sector Outsourcing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologydataversity.net

Data Governance vs. Blockchain

Data Governance is the hot topic in today’s security- and privacy-concerned digital ecosystem. Blockchain technology offers data-centered security to sensitive, transactional systems that require tamper-resistant, fully auditable tracking mechanisms. Thus, blockchain and Data Governance (DG) complement each other in many ways, while maintaining distinct operational philosophies and application turfs. Blockchain is today’s preferred technology for many systems governed by stringent regulatory compliance. Gartner confronts the Top 3 Blockchain and Data Management Myths for the wider audience.