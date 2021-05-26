Cancel
Northampton County, NC

Questions linger over RR man's competency to stand trial

By Lance Martin
 15 days ago

Questions still linger over the competency of a Roanoke Rapids man charged federally in crimes committed in Northampton County, the attorney representing Michael Christopher Harris said in a motion seeking more time before a hearing is held to determine if he is capable of going through with the proceedings. G....

