Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Jeremy Alford: Pains come with gains for GOP legislators

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article“This bill has a long way to go and a short time to get there.”. That’s what Ways and Means Chair Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, told the full House las week before representatives passed his income tax swap plan in a 98-2 vote. The day prior, the same bill failed to...

www.stmarynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credits#Gop#Ways And Means#Democratic#Republicans#The Black Caucus#House Education Chair#The Democratic Caucus#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Politicsstmarynow.com

Jeremy Alford: Black Caucus levels up in policy, fundraising

While the Legislative Black Caucus has a long and proud history in the Louisiana Legislature, the last two terms have seen the organization ramp up its fundraising apparatus like never before as the membership forged new political alliances and modernized its approach to policymaking. On the staffing level, there’s also...
Politicshannapub.com

Jeremy Alford: New strategy lifting Black Caucus

While the Legislative Black Caucus has a long and proud history in the Louisiana Legislature, the last two terms have seen the organization ramp up its fundraising apparatus like never before as the membership forged new political alliances and modernized its approach to policymaking. On the staffing level, there’s also...
U.S. Politicshannapub.com

Jeremy Alford: Session will continue to reverberate

When he made his way out of the House chamber last week, just moments after lawmakers adjourned the 2021 regular session, Rep. Raymond Crews remarked that he was among a group of conservative legislators who were hoping for a veto override session this summer. “I’m thinking July 20 though July...
Wisconsin StateLa Crosse Tribune

Beverly Pestel: GOP majority legislators not helping rural Wisconsin

Some of our Republican state legislators have been serving up pancakes at dairy breakfasts. I hope many rural Wisconsin residents got some of those pancakes because it is likely to be the only nourishment rural Wisconsin gets from them. These same politicians are serving up nothing but watered-down gruel for rural Wisconsin in their state budget.
Wisconsin Statemadison

Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week. OVERHAULING VOTER RIGHTS: Voting 50 for and 50 against, the Senate on Tuesday blocked a sweeping voting rights bill (S 1) that would, among other provisions, expand early voting, establish automatic voter registration, ensure greater financial transparency in elections and limit partisan gerrymandering. The Senate voted against starting debate on the bill. A yes vote was to advance the legislation.
Ohio Statehometownstations.com

Ohio budget deadline is Wednesday, DeWine optimistic deal will be reached

Ohio lawmakers are just days away from having to approve the next biennial budget. Wednesday is the deadline to get the roughly $75 billion budget to Governor Mike DeWine for his signature. Members of the Ohio House and Senate are working on the differences between each of the proposed budget bills. Some of the major differences include public school funding, additional money to expand broadband service, changing the rules for eligibility for the food stamp program. DeWine is optimistic that a deal will be reached before June 30th.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan State Attorneys General Urge Congress To Pass Marijuana Banking Bill

Three state attorneys general and the top prosecutor for Washington, D.C. sent a letter to congressional leaders on Thursday, reiterating their support for legislation that would protect banks that service state-legal marijuana markets from being penalized by federal regulators. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is the chief sponsor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in the House, while Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT) are carrying their chamber’s version. Both were reintroduced with substantial bipartisan cosponsor lists last month. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) led the new letter, which says that the signatories support the proposal and “encourage Congress to take action expeditiously.” AG Weiser previously expressed support for the bill, which passed the House but failed to pass the U.S. Senate: https://t.co/MId1AqUtfv@RepPerlmutter recently reintroduced the bill, and the attorneys general urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take action. — CO Attorney General (@COAttnyGeneral) April 1, 2021 “Without access to traditional financial services, [state-legal marijuana businesses] operate exclusively or primarily in cash, making those businesses targets for criminal activity and hindering efforts to ensure regulatory and tax compliance and track financial flows,” they wrote. “This status quo—a rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar national marketplace without access to the national banking systems—is untenable.” The Republican attorneys general of North Dakota and Ohio, as well as the Democratic attorney general of Washington, D.C., joined Weiser in signing the letter. It’s similar to a message that 34 top state prosecutors sent to congressional leadership in 2020. “To address an untenable status quo and recognize on the ground realities, we strongly urge the House of Representatives and Senate to promptly take up and act upon the SAFE Banking Act,” the new letter says. “Our states’ ability to protect public safety and properly regulate this new and growing industry…
Alexandria, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

State senator behind mandatory kindergarten law stops in Alexandria

Even though kindergarten now is mandatory in Louisiana, parents still have options for their children, according to the bill's author. State Sen. Cleo Fields, the primary author of the bill signed on Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards, was in Alexandria Wednesday to discuss the new law. With him were school district and board members from Rapides, Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches and Vernon parishes.
New York City, NYNew York Post

AOC argues against fellow Democrat Sinema’s support of Senate filibuster

​Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, responding to a question about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s op-ed in the Washington Post that warned getting rid of the filibuster would let the party in majority cancel out all legislation supported by the opposition, argued Sunday that legislatures around the world pass bills with a majority all the time and they are “fine.”
Congress & Courtsredgreenandblue.org

GOP Rep. John Curtis launches new Conservative Climate caucus

We knew it was coming and Wednesday was the day. Rep. John Curtis (UT-4) has officially launched his Conservative Climate Caucus, which already has more than two dozen other House Republican members. The members of the Conservative Climate Caucus understand that climate change is a global issue and that the...
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Virginia’s Dem Candidates for Governor Refuse to Meet with Police Union

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association (VPBA) blasted the Democrat Party’s candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, after none of them showed up to a candidate screening event Thursday. “We are concerned and surprised that none of the Democratic candidates were willing to meet with our representatives and discuss...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Voting rights activists on ‘Freedom Ride’ say their work will continue even after Senate Republicans block election reform bill

A previous version of this article misstated the last name of the Birmingham mayor. He is Randall Woodfin, not Randall Woodall. The article has been corrected. A previous version of this article misstated the name of the organization led by Judith Brown Dianis. It is the Advancement Project, not the Advance Project. This version has been corrected.
Scottsdale, AZArizona Capitol Times

Lawmakers move to limit emergency powers of governor

With some verbal slaps at how Doug Ducey has handled the current emergency, Republican lawmakers voted Friday to ask Arizona voters to give them the right to quash future declarations. The 31-25 party-line vote in the House comes even as Ducey’s order, issued in March 2020 at the beginning of...
Presidential ElectionSkagit Valley Herald

Letter: Republicans want to restrict voting — for their benefit

Republican senators just rejected Senate Bill 1, the For the People Act. All 50 Republican senators said they didn’t wish to debate a bill that would make voting easier and limit the influence of money in our elections. You can hardly blame them. Since the 2020 election, Republican-controlled state legislatures...