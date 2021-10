It's crunch time! It's the second-to-last week in Roto leagues and either the semifinals or finals in head-to-head formats. Every start/sit decision is being put under a microscope and rightfully so. We discussed a bunch of polarizing starting pitchers on the podcast today but perhaps none more than Yu Darvish. Somebody tweeted Scott White and me over the weekend asking if they should stream Darvish in his start at the Cardinals on Saturday. I responded that I wouldn't, which means he will throw seven shutout innings... and that's exactly what he did. Whether due to foreign substances or multiple stints on the Injured List, Darvish has been flat out bad since the start of June. He's projecting for a home matchup against the Braves this week and I currently have him on my bench in favor of Logan Gilbert who's thrown two quality starts in a row and faces the lowly Angels offense Friday.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO