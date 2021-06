If you want to test a modern car before production, you usually take it to the Nurburgring, an off-road course, or some region of the world where conditions are less than habitable. While all these cars are tested in hot regions like South Africa as well as cold ones like Norway and Finland, Lexus has decided that the best way to test one of its cars in icy conditions is to literally deep freeze it for 12 hours. And interestingly enough, this testing was carried out on a car that has been in production for some time and has thus already passed all relevant tests.