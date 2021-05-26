2021 Rifle of the Year: Springfield Armory Model 2020 Waypoint

Evaluating Larry Vickers' new Springfield Armory .45 in his 1911 Operator course. Few training opportunities exist that are specific to the M1911. Despite the gun being Col. Jeff Cooper’s preferred model of fighting handgun, Gunsite Academy in Arizona only offers a 1911 Build Course (February 15-19; $1,500) and a Colt factory certified 1911 Armorer’s Course (July 26-27; $575) for 2021. There are still a number of pistolsmithing-type classes available, but those of us who have holstered a Model 1911 for duty or defense know that there are a lot of nuances to carrying a Model 1911. It is imperative for those who depend on one to raise their knowledge about the platform, and one remaining...