Sparrow Bush, NY

Motorcyclist killed in Hawk’s Nest crash ID’ed as Long Island man

Mid-Hudson News Network
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEERPARK – State Police have released details of a fatal motorcycle accident on Route 97 in Sparrowbush last Saturday afternoon. Leighton Douglas, 32, of Bayshore, Long Island was killed when he was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Ducati motorcycle, lost control while attempting to pass a Volkswagen Jetta over the double yellow lines, observed a vehicle coming in his direction, pulled back into the other lane and struck an earth embankment.

midhudsonnews.com
