Lynwood, CA

Man killed in Lynwood shooting, second man wounded

By City News Service
heysocal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in his 40s was shot and killed in an apparent gang-related incident in Lynwood, and the shooter was at large Wednesday morning, authorities said. Deputies from the Century Station responded about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a gunshot victim call in a motel parking lot in the 10800 block of Atlantic Avenue, near Imperial Highway, where they found two men in a white SUV suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

