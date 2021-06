There are cookies and brownies, then there are baked goods that strike fear in the heart of every home baker — and we wouldn't be surprised if laminated dough sits on top of that list. If you think that the name itself makes the dough sound fiddly, that's because it can be. Laminated dough is the end product of folding stone-cold butter into a dough made with flour, water, and salt, over and over again until you have alternating layers. Because the butter is cold, it doesn't become part of the dough, and when it hits the oven, the butter melts and turns into steam, resulting in distinct layers of flaky pastry. Laminated dough is what bakers use to make puff pastry, as well as croissants and danishes.