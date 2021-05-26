Infrared thermal imaging as a novel non-invasive point-of-care tool to assess filarial lymphoedema

ETHNOPHARMACOLOGICAL RELEVANCE: Berberine is a quaternary ammonium isoquinoline alkaloid, mainly extracted from plants berberaceae, papaveraceae, ranunculaceae and rutaceae such as coptis chinensis Franch, Phellodendron chinense, and berberis pruinosa. The plants are extensively used in traditional medicine for treating infection, diabetes, arrhythmia, tumor, osteoporosis et al. Pharmacological studies showed berberine has effects of anti-inflammation, anti-tumor, lower blood lipid, lower blood glucose, anti-osteoporosis, anti-osteoarthritis et al. AIM OF THE STUDY: This review aims to summarize the application of natural herbs that contain berberine, the further use and development of berberine, the effects as well as mechanism of berberine on osteoblasts and osteoclasts, the recent advances of in vivo studies, in order to provide a scientific basis for its traditional uses and to prospect of the potential applications of berberine in clinics.