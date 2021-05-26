Cancel
Infrared thermal imaging as a novel non-invasive point-of-care tool to assess filarial lymphoedema

By Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
MedicalXpress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from LSTM's Centre for Neglected Tropical Diseases (CNTD) have been using an infrared thermal imaging camera to detect subclinical cases and predict the progression of lymphatic filariasis in Bangladesh. A paper published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine presents the results from a study which examined the use of...

medicalxpress.com
FieldLine Launches HEDscan™, A Next-Generation Device For Non-Invasive Functional Brain Imaging

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldLine Inc., a biotech company targeting advanced brain diagnostic technology, announced today the general availability of the FieldLine HEDscan system — the world's first commercially available non-cryogenic, whole-head magnetoencephalography (MEG) system for functional brain imaging. HEDscan is available to researchers interested in generating three-dimensional videos of a subject's brain activity. HEDscan incorporates 128 fully synchronized quantum magnetic sensors, constructed using the Company's proprietary microfabrication techniques. The data collected using HEDscan allows neuroscientists and clinicians to research and diagnose a variety of mental health disorders ranging from Alzheimer's to PTSD.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Avicenna.AI Receives CE Mark For Stroke Severity Assessment AI Tool

PARIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging AI specialist Avicenna.AI today announced that it has received CE Mark certification for its CINA ASPECTS AI tool for stroke severity assessment. CINA ASPECTS automatically processes non-contrast CT scans and calculate the "ASPECT" score, assisting the radiologist within their existing systems and workflow.
KidsNews-Medical.net

Unique observational tool developed for assessing children with concussion

A research team led by scientists at Université de Montréal has developed a unique observational tool for assessing children up to 5 years of age who have had a concussion. The work is explained in a study published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation. Pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI)...
Health ServicesEurekAlert

High-risk medical devices: §137h assessments restarted in Germany with 7 new invasive procedures

For the first time in three years, IQWiG again received data for the assessment of new examination and treatment methods with high-risk medical devices according to §137h of the German Social Code Book (SGB) V. This involves seven invasive therapeutic procedures for the heart (three commissions), lung, brain, intestine and urethra (one commission each). The Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) and the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) evaluated the clinical data for each of these methods, which had in each case been compiled by the hospital and the medical device manufacturer. In some cases, the manufacturer had already started its own study, so that the main decision to be made was whether an additional study in Germany was reasonable.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significance of abnormal 53BP1 expression as a novel molecular pathologic parameter of follicular-shaped B-cell lymphoid lesions in human digestive tract

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82867-0, published online 04 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the author Thi My Hanh Luong, which was incorrectly given as Luong Thi My Hanh. In addition, Figure 7 contained an error where “53BP1 > 27.2%” was missing from the...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The therapeutic effects of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells on obesity and its associated diseases in diet-induced obese mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85917-9, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements and Funding section. The Acknowledgements section now reads:. “The authors thank Dr. Samer Kharroubi from American University of Beirut for statistical guidance and Dr. Charbel Khalil from Reviva Regenerative Medicine Center,...
CancerMedscape News

Free UK Tool Could Help Guide COVID Care for Cancer Patients

An online support tool for healthcare professionals that recommends whether to admit or discharge a cancer patient with COVID-19, based on their risk of a severe complication, has been developed by researchers from Manchester. The team used machine learning on data from more than 900 cancer patients with COVID-19, conducting...
HealthMedicalXpress

Non-invasive sensor shows correlation between blood pressure and intracranial pressure

Brazilian researchers have simultaneously demonstrated the mechanism linking high blood pressure to elevated intracranial pressure, validated a non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring method, and proposed a treatment for high blood pressure that does not affect intracranial hypertension. The study was supported by FAPESP and involved collaboration between researchers at São Paulo...
HealthMedscape News

New Thyroid Assessment Tool, TNAPP, Eases Nodule Evaluation

A new interactive web-based tool — announced this week at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) Virtual Annual Meeting 2021 — offers a novel and comprehensive approach to improve on the clinical decision-making process for thyroid nodules, with the goal of preventing the far too common unnecessary testing and surgical overtreatment.
Healtharxiv.org

Latent class growth analysis for ordinal response data in the Distress Assessment and Response Tool: an evaluation of state-of-the-art implementations

In clinical psychology, longitudinal studies are often conducted to understand developmental trends over a period of time. Latent class growth analysis is a standard and popular statistical approach to identify underlying subpopulations with heterogenous trends. Several implementations, such as LCGA (Mplus), proc traj (SAS) and package lcmm (R) are specially designed to perform latent growth analysis. Motivated by data collection of psychological instruments over time in the largest cancer centre in Canada, we compare these implementations using various simulated Edmonton Symptom Assessment System revised (ESAS-r) scores, an ordinal outcome from 0 to 10, in a large data-set consisting of more than 20,000 patients collected through the Distress Assessment and Response Tool (DART) from the Princess Margaret Cancer Center. We have found that both Mplus and lcmm lead to high correct classification rate, but Proc Traj tends to over estimate the number of classes and fails to converge. While Mplus is computationally more affordable than lcmm, it has a limit of maximum 10 levels for ordinal data. We therefore suggest first analyzing data on the original scale using lcmm. If computational time becomes an issue, then one can group the scores into categories and implement them in Mplus.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop novel set of tools for designing vitamin D clinical trials

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have developed a novel set of tools for designing vitamin D clinical trials that capture large seasonal and population-wide differences in vitamin D status, typically seen in individuals. Their study published in the journal Scientific Reports (today, Monday 31st May 2021) provides a framework for clinical trials to establish whether vitamin D supplementation is effective against a given disease.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify a novel host-directed therapeutic approach to COVID-19

Researchers in the UK have demonstrated the potential of modulating the expression of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as a novel host-directed therapeutic approach to protecting against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The human ACE2 receptor is the main host structure that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) binds to as...
ScienceEurekAlert

A non-invasive procedure allows obtaining archaeological information without excavating

An international archaeological study, led by researchers from the Culture and Socio-Ecological Dynamics (CaSEs) research group at Pompeu Fabra University, has advanced in the understanding and preservation of archaeological sites and in improving their analysis and surveying, thanks to the application of pXRF (portable X-ray fluorescence analysis) to anthropogenic sediments in Africa. It is a rapid, inexpensive, non-invasive procedure, which enables generating an additional archaeological record from the anthropogenic deposit by analysing chemical elements, combined with geostatistics.
HealthEurekAlert

Fibroid Care in the ER (image)

ScienceNews-Medical.net

Cyperus rotundus medicinal plant shows promise for novel COVID-19 therapeutics

COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) is a viral respiratory disease spreading throughout the world. It has been declared a public health emergency and a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). A lack of effective therapeutic efforts has hampered the treatment of COVID-19. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Main protease (MPRO) plays a critical role in the viral replication cycle.
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Berberine for bone regeneration: Therapeutic potential and molecular mechanisms.

ETHNOPHARMACOLOGICAL RELEVANCE: Berberine is a quaternary ammonium isoquinoline alkaloid, mainly extracted from plants berberaceae, papaveraceae, ranunculaceae and rutaceae such as coptis chinensis Franch, Phellodendron chinense, and berberis pruinosa. The plants are extensively used in traditional medicine for treating infection, diabetes, arrhythmia, tumor, osteoporosis et al. Pharmacological studies showed berberine has effects of anti-inflammation, anti-tumor, lower blood lipid, lower blood glucose, anti-osteoporosis, anti-osteoarthritis et al. AIM OF THE STUDY: This review aims to summarize the application of natural herbs that contain berberine, the further use and development of berberine, the effects as well as mechanism of berberine on osteoblasts and osteoclasts, the recent advances of in vivo studies, in order to provide a scientific basis for its traditional uses and to prospect of the potential applications of berberine in clinics.